Man found murdered in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri, probe on

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) In a suspected case of murder, police found a bloodied body of a man in southeast Delhi’s Govindpuri on Monday afternoon, police said.

The police after receiving a PCR call about a quarrel at around 3.45 pm, rushed to Tughlakabad village, they said.

Upon reaching the spot, police found the bloodied body of a man lying at the door of a room, a senior police officer said.

The crime team inspected the scene and collected evidence, police said, adding that the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

The deceased, Himanshu Kumar Chauhan alias Anshu aged between 20-25, a resident of Tughlakabad village, was originally from Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to the police, Chauhan had earlier worked in housekeeping at an installation in Okhla Phase I but had been unemployed for the past three months, they added.

Police said the accused have been identified and efforts are underway to apprehend them.

A case under relevant sections of the law is being registered, and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI SSJ SSJ SHS SHS SHS