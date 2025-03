Latur, Mar 24 (PTI) A man was found murdered near a shopping complex close to Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital in Latur on Monday, a police official said.

Police identified the deceased as Akshay Ram Telange (21).

"We have arrested Akshay alias Bhurya Ganapati Ankushe (28) in this connection. He has confessed to bludgeoning Telange with a stone over a minor dispute," the Shivajinagar police station official said. PTI COR BNM