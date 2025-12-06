Man found murdered on railway track in Delhi's Wazirabad; five minors apprehended

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Five juveniles were apprehended in connection with the killing of a 35-year-old man, who was found dead on a railway track near the traffic underpass in Delhi's Wazirabad industrial area on Friday, police said.

The accused juveniles allegedly wanted to take revenge from the victim -- a history sheeter -- for regularly harassing and extorting money from them, an official said on Saturday.

A PCR call was received at 1.13 am on Friday reporting a body lying on the railway track. There were multiple stab wounds and blunt-force injuries on the body, prima facie indicating murder, police said.

Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were called to the spot.

The deceased was identified as Monu alias Crossing, a "bad character" of Ashok Vihar police station and a repeat offender allegedly involved in several cases of murder, causing hurt and Arms Act violations.

Subsequently, a case was registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During investigation, police learnt that Monu had been regularly harassing and extorting money from a group of teenagers in the locality.

The continuous harassment allegedly led the juveniles to plan his murder, the senior officer said.

Following technical surveillance and field inquiries, five minors were apprehended in Ashok Vihar. They were medically examined and produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), the officer said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that on the intervening night of December 5 and 6, the juveniles assembled near the railway track, intercepted Monu, and attacked him with a knife and stones, before fleeing the spot, he added. PTI SSJ ARB ARB