Man found murdered on shop's roof in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) A man in his mid-twenties was found murdered on the roof of a shop here on Saturday, an official said.

Information about a body lying in a pool of blood in north Delhi's Chandani Chowk was received at the Kotwali police station at around 12.15 pm, a senior police officer said.

Police further said that there were multiple injuries on the neck and head of the body. The injuries seem to be caused by stones and a sharp object.

"An FIR under section 302 (murder) has been registered and an investigation has been taken up," said the officer.