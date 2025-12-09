Man found shot dead in field in Kottayam, police say it is suicide

Kottayam (Kerala), Dec 9 (PTI) Police have ruled as a suicide the death of a 55-year-old man near Poonjar here.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday.

The victim was identified as Joshy T K, also known as Lawrence. He was found shot dead in a field about half-a-kilometer from his house, police said, adding that the weapon, a country-made gun, was found nearby.

The weapon was unlicensed and was taken into custody, it said.

Police further said that the man had recently lost around two acres of land in a resurvey and according to relatives, he was distressed over it. It is suspected to be the reason behind the suicide, police said.

Joshy went out of the home around 4 am on Monday with his gun. As he used to go out on hunts, no one gave it a second thought.

Family members started searching for him after they heard gunshots and he did not return home even after dawn, police said.

The body was found lying face down during the search and the bullet had hit his face below the forehead, police said.