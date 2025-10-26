Man found with cuts on neck in Delhi's Prem Nagar

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was found with cuts on his neck in Delhi's Prem Nagar area on Sunday, with police saying that the injuries may have been self-inflicted.

A police team went to the spot after Prem Nagar police station received information about the man, they said.

"The man, identified as Gopal, was found lying on the roadside with cuts on his neck. He was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital in Mangolpuri for treatment," a police officer said.

During preliminary inquiry, Gopal told the police that he had injured himself. His father, Tejpal, also informed the police that his son was a drug addict and often lost self-control due to drug overdose, which may have led to the self-inflicted injuries, he added.

Further investigation is underway, police said.