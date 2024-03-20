Man, four family members booked as his wife accuses them of cheating, torture

Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai has accused her husband and his four family members of torturing and duping her, police said on Wednesday.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered at the Kalamboli police station in Navi Mumbai in this connection, they said.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was duped into marrying the brother of her colleague.

They tied the knot on December 19, 2021. After their marriage, she found that he was bald and used a wig. However, this fact was hidden from her. Before the marriage, the accused also claimed that he worked in Australia and earned a substantial income, the complaint said.

After moving to Sangli following their marriage, the victim was subjected to torture, including being branded with hot objects. She also said that she was coerced into purchasing gold ornaments using the money borrowed by her father, it added.

The victim also alleged that her husband suddenly deserted her and went to Australia without informing her.

Based on her complaint, the police booked her 30-year-old husband, his parents and two siblings under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation). PTI COR NP