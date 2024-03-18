Man, friend assaulted over dispute at Gurugram club

Gurugram, Mar 18 (PTI) Two men were allegedly assaulted by a group over a dispute at a club in Gurugram's Sector 29, police said on Monday.

Palwal resident Bobby Sharma alleged that he had gone to a club in Sector 29 to celebrate his friend Amit's birthday on March 16. While dancing, he had collided with a person.

The pair got into an argument with some others and the club's bouncers threw them out around 2.45 am, Sharma alleged.

"When me and my friend started walking towards my motorcycle, five youngsters stopped me and started thrashing me and threatened to kill me. They fled in their (Maruti Suzuki) Swift," Sharma said in his complaint.

Receiving information about the fracas, a police team reached the spot and rushed Sharma to a nearby hospital.

Based on Sharma's complaint, an FIR was registered against five unidentified accused under provisions of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station on Sunday, the police said.

A senior police officer said they are verifying the facts and the accused will be arrested soon. PTI COR SZM