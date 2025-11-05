Man from Bengaluru held on charges of promising quick solutions to problems

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 5 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly cheating a person of over Rs 24 lakh by promising quick solutions to personal problems through rituals advertised on Instagram, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Vasudeva R, a resident of Yeshwanthpur in Bengaluru and currently staying at Srinivasa Nagar in Sunkadakatte, was arrested on November 4, they said.

The case was registered at the Dakshina Kannada District Cyber Crime Police Station under the Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Police seized four mobile phones and Rs 20,300 in cash, valued in total at Rs 1,60,300, from him.

He was produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody, they added. PTI COR AMP KH