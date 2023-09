Thane, Sep 9 (PTI) A 27-year-old Gujarat native was sentenced to life imprisonment for killing a man in Mumbra in Thane district in 2016 while three others were acquitted.

Additional Sessions Judge AS Bhagwat also fined Akash Uttekar, a resident of New Naroda in Ahmedabad, Rs 1,000.

He was convicted for killing one Sameer Devalkar on April 14, 2016, said additional public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale.

Nineteen witnesses were examined in the case, she added. PTI COR BNM BNM