Man from Himachal held in Goa with charas worth Rs 21.98 lakh

Panaji, Feb 1 (PTI) A man was arrested in Arambol in north Goa allegedly with charas worth Rs 21.98 lakh, a police official said on Saturday.

This is the biggest recovery of charas in the state in the last one year, Director General of Police Alok Kumar said.

Yugal Kishor Singh, hailing from Himachal Pradesh, was held after a raid on Friday evening, another official said.

"We found 2.198 kilograms of charas worth Rs 21.98 lakh. He has been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," he said.

"Charas was brought from HP. This is fourth case by Crime Branch in January 2025. Drugs worth Rs 25 lakh have been seized and four peddlers have been arrested," Kumar said. PTI RPS BNM