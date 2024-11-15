Man from Jaipur to be booked for killing Uttarakhand's state fish

Pithoragarh, Nov 15 (PTI) A man from Jaipur allegedly killed Uttarakhand's state fish, the Golden Mahseer, by misusing his permit for angling, officials said.

The Golden Mahaseer is a protected species of fish found in the water bodies of Uttarakhand. The incident took place on November 9 in the Boom range of Champawat forest division. A complaint about it was received from a Mahila Mangal Dal (group of women volunteers) of Kaligunth Purnagiri, Tanakpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akash Joshi said.

A video of the incident was also received and investigations are underway in the matter, Joshi said.

According to Champawat Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati an FIR could be filed and action under appropriate sections of wildlife protection act and cruelty to animals act could be taken against the angler.

The angler has been identified as one Asif Raza Khan, Ganapati said. Angling of Golden Mahaseer during the angling fest is allowed in the Kali river but its killing is not permitted, officials said. PTI COR ALM ALM OZ OZ