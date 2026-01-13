Man from Madhya Pradesh held with ganja in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh, Jan 13 (PTI) A 40-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was arrested with nearly 80 kg ganja in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, an official said on Tuesday.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested the person during a routine check in the general coach of the Shakti Punj Express at Barkakana railway station on Sunday, he said.

The contraband was being carried in a cloth bundle in the train, the official said, adding, its estimated market value was around Rs 39.85 lakh.

An FIR was registered on Monday under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, he added. PTI RPS RBT