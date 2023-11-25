Man from Nagpur held for duping people of lakhs through task fraud

Thane, Nov 25 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Nagpur for allegedly luring people to perform tasks online and duping them of lakhs, an official said on Saturday.

Officials of the cyber cell on Wednesday arrested Subash Bharatlal Prajapati, who along with his associates, allegedly cheated people from across the country, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam said.

According to the police, a Navi Mumbai resident had lodged a complaint alleging that he had lost Rs 18.58 lakh to a man who had lured him to perform tasks online by promising him good returns.

A case under sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act was registered, the official said.

During the probe, the police examined bank accounts to which the money had been transferred and the mobile phone numbers associated with the crime and zeroed in on the accused, he said.

The arrested accused and his associates had allegedly opened different bank accounts across the country, and an amount to the tune of Rs 11.10 lakh has been frozen in these accounts, the official said, adding that the police are probing the extent of the fraud and tracking down others involved in the crime. PTI COR ARU