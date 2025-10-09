Man from Navi Mumbai booked for objectionable AI video on CJI Gavai

Thane, Oct 9 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man from Navi Mumbai for allegedly uploading on social media an AI-generated video containing objectionable references to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as a resident of Panvel in Navi Mumbai, used Artificial Intelligence tools to fabricate a video containing derogatory references to CJI Gavai, they said.

A person from Panvel saw the video shared across multiple social media platforms on Tuesday and filed a complaint, an official from Panvel Taluka police station said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused on Wednesday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act), and efforts were on to trace him, the official said.

Cyber experts have also been roped in to trace the original source and production process of the video, he said.

"We are verifying the IP addresses and digital footprints involved in the circulation of the video," the official said.

The police have also issued directives to various social media platforms to remove the objectionable content immediately, he said.

Earlier, on Monday, a lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court in New Delhi, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his license with immediate effect. PTI COR GK