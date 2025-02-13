Man from Punjab held with about 16 kg of ganja at Kochi Airport

Kochi, Feb 13 (PTI) A man from Punjab has been arrested for attempting to smuggle about 16 kg of ganja through Kochi International Airport, customs said here on Thursday.

The Air Customs, Kochi seized approximately 15.9 kg of Ganja (cannabis) from the passenger Balwinder Singh Negi, a resident of Ludhiana, said an official release on Thursday.

He came from Bangkok on flight TG 347 at 11.09 pm carrying the contraband in a bag. A detailed investigation is underway, officials said. PTI ARM ARM ADB