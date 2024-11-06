Man from Rajasthan arrested for issuing death threat to Salman Khan

Haveri (Karnataka), Nov 6 (PTI) A 32-year-old man from Rajasthan, accused of threatening to kill Bollywood actor Salman Khan, was apprehended here and handed over to Maharashtra Police on Wednesday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Bhikha Ram, also known as Vikram, is a resident of Jalore in Rajasthan.

"Based on information received from the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), one person was apprehended in Haveri Town and handed over to them today," Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar told PTI.

Police sources said the accused had been staying at various locations in Karnataka before moving to Haveri about a month and a half ago.

He had been working at construction sites and was residing in a rented room in Gowdar Oni, they added.

A police source said, "The accused was watching a regional news channel when he suddenly called the Mumbai Police control room and issued a death threat to Salman Khan. He is a daily wage worker and claims to be a fan of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This is his version, but his detailed interrogation and further investigation will be conducted by the Mumbai Police. Our team only secured him and handed him over to the Mumbai Police." PTI AMP SSK KH