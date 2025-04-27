Man from Rajasthan arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.91 cr at Delhi airport: Customs

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) A man from Rajasthan has been arrested for allegedly smuggling into the country gold valued at about Rs 1.91 crore at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, the Customs Department said on Sunday.

Based on profiling, the accused was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on Friday.

"Upon X-ray screening of the passenger’s baggage, suspicious images were observed. A check on the DFMD (Door Frame Metal Detector) revealed no beep sound from the passenger. However, detailed examination of the baggage resulted in the recovery of 2 kilograms of gold bars," the department said in a post on X.

The intercepted passenger (40) is a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan, it said, adding that the passenger has been arrested and the gold was seized. PTI AKV AKV MNK MNK