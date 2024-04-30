Man from Rajasthan held in Maharashtra for illegal transportation of diesel

Thane, Apr 30 (PTI) A 40-year-old driver from Jalore in Rajasthan has been arrested by Navi Mumbai police for allegedly transporting petroleum products in Maharashtra without necessary permits.

A case under Essential Commodities Act, Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel Act and Petroleum Act was registered against Piru Tayyan Khan at Kalamboli police station in Raigad district, said an official.

During a checking on Shil-Phata Panvel road near Kalamboli on Monday, police spotted the tanker driven by Khan which was transporting 40,000 liters of diesel worth Rs 36 lakh, and seized it, the official said.

The FIR also named three others as wanted accused, he said, adding that further probe was on. PTI COR KRK