Man from Thane district kidnapped, extorted Rs 2.98 lakh; probe on

Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) A businessman from Maharashtra’s Thane district was allegedly kidnapped and forced to pay Rs 2.98 lakh by four persons, in what police suspect to be a case of business rivalry, an official said on Friday.

The complainant, a resident of the Ulhasnagar area, told the police that one of the accused persons called him for a meeting on October 13 but took him to a secluded room near a quarry in Mharal village by pressing an object resembling a pistol against his back.

Once inside the room, all four accused forced him to disclose his GPay pin and transferred money from his account. They also made the complainant initiate transactions from his wife’s account, extorting a total of Rs 2,98,500, the police said.

Based on the businessman’s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping and extortion, said an official from Ulhasnagar police station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the motive behind the crime appears to be linked to business rivalry and monetary disputes. One of the accused, identified as Naresh Jaganmal Chabria alias Naresh Pakistani, has a history of involvement in local disputes,” he said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused and recover the extorted amount, the official added.