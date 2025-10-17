Man from Thane district loses Rs 27 lakh in cryptocurrency scam

Thane, Oct 17 (PTI) A 40-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district lost about Rs 27 lakh in a cryptocurrency investment scam after falling for “high” returns, a police official said on Friday.

In his complaint to the Kolsewadi police station in the Kalyan area, the man said Kolhapur resident Dheeraj Sakalkar cheated him between May and July of this year after persuading him to invest in digital assets.

The accused promised a 30 per cent return on crypto investment, the man told the police, adding that he transferred about Rs 27 lakh in multiple instalments.

However, after months of waiting, he neither received the promised returns nor the original investment. The accused eventually became unreachable, he said.

An official from Kolsewadi police station said they have registered a case, and efforts are ongoing to trace the accused and recover the defrauded amount. PTI COR NR