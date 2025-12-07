Man from Thane held for using fake railway pass on local train

Thane, Dec 7 (PTI) Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly travelling on a fake railway pass generated through the UTS mobile ticketing app, officials said on Sunday.

The man was travelling on a Dadar-Ambernath fast AC local train on Friday when the travelling ticket inspector asked him to show his ticket.

The accused showed a digital railway pass on his mobile phone's WhatsApp and it was later found to be fake, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

He was offloaded at Thane station and brought to the GRP police station for further inquiry.

During questioning, the man claimed that a friend forwarded the fake pass to him on WhatsApp, the official said.

The man was later arrested and booked on charges of cheating and forgery, the police added. PTI COR GK