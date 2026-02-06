Man from TN dies after being hit by ambulance while crossing road in Kerala

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 6 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was killed after being hit by an ambulance while crossing the road near Ponkunnam here on Friday morning, police said.

The victim, a native of Theni district in Tamil Nadu, was attempting to cross the road at a zebra crossing when the accident occurred at around 8 am.

According to the police, the ambulance, which was transporting a patient, was travelling at high speed when it struck the man.

Television visuals of the incident showed the ambulance approaching a curve at high speed and braking upon noticing the pedestrian. However, the vehicle was unable to stop in time, and the man could not move out of its path.

The impact threw the victim onto the road, where he was dragged for several feet before coming to a halt, the visuals showed.

He sustained severe head injuries and died before he could be taken to a hospital, police said, adding that his family has been informed of the incident. PTI HMP SSK