Man from Tripura killed after being hit by train in Mizoram

Aizawl, Sep 29 (PTI) A 51-year-old man from Tripura was killed after being hit by a train near Khamrang station while crossing the railway tracks in Mizoram's Kolasib district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening when a speeding train hit Zonunzira, a resident of Naisingpara, previously a Bru refugee camp in North Tripura district, an officer said.

The man used to look after a rubber and palm oil firm in Khamrang area, he said.

"The accident took place around 7:15 pm on Sunday near a tunnel close to the Khamrang railway station, while he was crossing the railway tracks," the officer said.

According to locals, he was in an inebriated condition when the accident happened.

His body was sent for post-mortem examination to the Kolasib district hospital, the officer said.

The Zonunzira's mortal remains will be sent to his native village in Tripura, he said.

The train accident occurred after the Bairabi-Sairang railway line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13. PTI CORR BDC