Man from UP held in Hyderabad; country-made weapons seized

Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) A 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested here for allegedly attempting to sell country-made weapons, police said.

Acting on credible information, the sleuths of the Special Operations Team (Bhongiri Zone) apprehended the individual and seized two pistols, one 'tapancha' (country-made gun), and 10 live rounds from his possession, Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu said.

The accused, who has contacts with illegal firearm manufacturers, hatched a plan to procure country-made weapons at a low price and sell them in Hyderabad to needy individuals at higher prices to earn easy money, a release from the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

As per his plan, he procured three different weapons from a person in Bihar, the release added.

While he was at a bus stop near the Flower Garden area here on Wednesday, police teams nabbed the accused and seized the weapons.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Jawahar Nagar Police Station.