Man from UP's Muzaffarnagar killed in Vaishno Devi landslide, 5 family members injured

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) A pilgrim from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh died and five of his family members were injured in a landslide that occurred on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine, officials said on Wednesday.

According to deceased's uncle, Baburam, said the incident occurred on Tuesday when the family was en route to Muzaffarnagar.

The death toll in the Vaishno Devi landslide went up to 32 on Wednesday, a day after disaster struck the route to the hilltop shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Kartik Kashyap (22), who was part of a group of pilgrims returning from the shrine, died in the landslide. Five of his family members, including his father, Mintu Kashyap, were injured.

On Tuesday evening, Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal visited the bereaved family to offer his condolences and gather information about the incident.

Further details regarding the injured are awaited.