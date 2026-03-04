Man from Uttarakhand drowns in lake at Bhandara tourist spot

Bhandara (Maharashtra), Mar 4 (PTI) A 23-year-old man, originally from Uttarakhand, drowned in the Ravanwadi lake in Bhandara district here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Saurabh Mehera, was working in a restaurant in Nagpur. On March 3, he and his friends had gone to Ravanwadi, a popular tourist spot.

Police said Mehera and his friends untied a moored boat without permission and rowed to the centre of the lake.

"The boat suddenly lost its balance, forcing the group to jump into the water. While Mehera's companions swam to safety, he ventured too deep and could not resurface," police said.

His body was recovered on Wednesday afternoon after an overnight search operation.

A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at Adyal police station based on a complaint by Mehera's relative. PTI COR CLS NSK