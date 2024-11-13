Man get 10-year jail term in dowry death case

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 13 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2020 dowry death case.

Advertisment

Additional District Government Advocate (Criminal) Anirudh Kumar Mishra said on July 16, 2020, Shivmohan, a resident of village Devkharpur, filed a complaint at Saini Police Station that his son-in-law Uday Chandra was demanding a motorcycle in dowry.

He alleged that Chandra used to beat his daughter Shobha Devi every day and on July 15 that year he strangled her to death, Mishra said.

On Wednesday, Additional District Judge Vishnu Dev Singh convicted Chandra and imposed a fine of Rs 14,000 on him. PTI COR RAJ CDN NB NB