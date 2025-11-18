Man get 20 years RI for sexually assaulting 11-year-old boy

Gurugram, Nov 18 (PTI) A fast-track special court in Nuh sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy in February 2023.

"On the basis of the charge sheet, statements of witnesses and the evidence collected by the police, the court held the accused guilty on November 14 and sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 53,000 on Monday", a spokesperson of Nuh police said.

The court said the convict will spend an additional six months of simple imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine.

The period spent by the convict in jail during investigation and trial will be adjusted in the final sentence, it said.

According to the police, on February 13, 2023, the victim's father filed a complaint alleging that the man had lured his 11-year-old son with Rs 50 and taken him to a mustard field, where he sexually assaulted the child and threatened to kill him.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under the POCSO Act and later the police arrested the accused. He was sent into judicial custody after being produced before the court, said police.

After this, the case was investigated thoroughly by the police team and all the necessary evidence was collected against the accused.