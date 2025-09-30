Man gets 10 year in jail for 2022 murder case in UP's Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) A local court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to 10 years' imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 in connection with a 2022 murder case, a government counsel said.

In default of payment of fine, the convict will have to undergo an additional four months in jail, government cousel Vinod Kumar Pathak said.

According to the prosecution, complainant Kamlesh Kumar Gond of Chopan area had lodged a written complaint with police on September 5, 2022, stating that his elder brother, Ravishankar Gond, had gone towards a cowshed on August 31, 2022, but never returned.

During inquiries, locals told him that the victim was last seen heading towards the house of Vinod Baiga, son of Shivnath, a resident of Billi Markundi under Chopan police station.

The next day, Ravishankar's body was recovered near Baiga's house, the complaint stated.

Police registered a case and, after investigation, filed a chargesheet against Baiga.

Additional Sessions Judge (First) Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi held him guilty and awarded the sentence on Tuesday, Pathak added. PTI COR ABN NB NB