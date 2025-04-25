Man gets 10-year jail term for raping minor in Odisha

Baripada (Odisha), Apr 25 (PTI) A POCSO court here in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday sentenced one person to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2017.

The special court judge Santosh Kumar Nayak also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Mangal Soren (35).

If the convict fails to pay the fine, he will remain in custody for 15 more months.

The court also directed Mayurbhanj District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim.

Special Public Prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik said the verdict was pronounced based on the statement of the victim, eight witnesses and the medical report.

On January 1, 2017, the accused entered the house of the girl when she was alone and raped her.

The accused was arrested after the victim's mother lodged a complaint with the police. PTI COR BBM NN