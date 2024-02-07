Man gets 10-year jail term in case of firing at bus passenger in Thane

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 39-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment in a case of firing at a fellow bus passenger here in 2017.

Advertisment

Thane Additional Sessions Judge V L Bhosale, in the order passed on January 30, also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused - Sumedh Shriram Karandikar while convicting him on the charges of attempt to murder.

A copy of the order was made available on Tuesday.

Additional Public Prosecutor Varsha Chandane told the court that on April 7, 2017, Karandikar fired from a country-made gun on board a bus heading from Thane to Borivali in neighbouring Mumbai, injuring a woman (senior citizen) who was seated next to her daughter-in-law.

Advertisment

The judge in her order said, "On going through submission of both the sides, the offence which has been committed by the accused is definitely serious in nature as far as the social aspects are concerned. No one is allowed to carry a weapon in this way at a public place in order to injure the innocent people who have no fault on their part." The court noted that the accused was carrying the gun without any licence and was also in an intoxicated condition.

"His telephonic talk with his wife in filthy language in a public place in the presence of women passengers does not show his any good intention," it observed.

"If such kind of offences are committed by people in public places and a lenient view is taken by the court, one day it will become a defence that the accused are under intoxication and firing on people at large. A wrong message will go to the society, if a lenient view is taken in such circumstances," the court said.

Such kind of intentions are definitely not good for the society, the judge said, adding that she was not inclined to take any lenient view towards the accused. PTI COR GK