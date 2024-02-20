Man gets 10-year RI for raping woman in Odisha village

Kendrapara (Odisha), Feb 20 (PTI) A special court in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Tuesday sentenced a 45-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman.

The judge of additional ad-hoc fast track special court, Tribikram Keshari Chinara, sentenced Basudev Mallick, after he was found guilty of raping the 35-year-old woman at a village in Rajnagar area in 2020.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, failing which he will have to remain in jail for another year, public prosecutor Sanjay Jena said.

A total of 14 witnesses had deposed before the court in the case, Jena added.