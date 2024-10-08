Man gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for drug trafficking

Gonda (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a person to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with drug trafficking.

Special Public Prosecutor Anupam Shukla said that Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court) Surya Prakash Singh held Hira Lal Maurya guilty and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Shukla said that if the fine is not paid, then an additional two years of simple imprisonment will have to be served. The period spent in jail during the trial will be adjusted in the calculation of the period of imprisonment.

According to Shukla, on January 25, 2019, sub-inspector of Government Railway Police Suresh Sahni arrested Maurya (22), a resident of Balrampur district from Gonda Junction railway station and recovered 110 grams of Alprazolam powder from his possession.

A case was registered against him at the local police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and after investigation, the charge sheet was sent to the court.

The court held Maurya guilty and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.