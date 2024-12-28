Man gets 10 years imprisonment for raping minor

Balasore, Dec 28 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Balasore district sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2016.

The judgment was pronounced by Special POSCO Court Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar on Friday, after examining the statements of the minor, 16 witnesses and 19 exhibits, said special public prosecutor Pranab Kumar Panda.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,500 on the convict, Barial Hasdah (28), he said.

According to the prosecution, Hasdah kidnapped the girl in 2016 and took her to his village and raped her.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's father, a case was registered in Jaleswar police station and the accused was arrested. PTI COR BBM BBM RG