Man gets 10 years in jail for raping minor daughter

Gurugram, Jan 9 (PTI) The court here sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his own minor daughter, police said.

The court of Additional Session Judge Jasmine Sharma on Thursday also imposed a fine of rs 50,000 on the convict.

According to police, an anganwadi worker filed a complaint on August 24, 2023, that her 16-year-old daughter told her that her father raped her and threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections at Sector 9A police station. After some days the police arrested the man who is a native of west Bengal, they added.

After this, the case was investigated thoroughly by the police team and all the necessary evidence and witnesses were collected against the accused and a charge sheet was filed in the court against him, police said.

"On the basis of the charge sheet and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of Additional Session Judge Jasmine Sharma on Thursday sentenced the convict to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said. PTI COR SKY SKY