Man gets 10 years in jail for raping minor girl in Thane

Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) A man was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Friday by a special POCSO court for raping a minor girl in Thane's Kopri area.

Murali Kanhaiyalal Chouhan (24), a mason, had lured the 5-year-old girl to a toilet in the locality she resided and raped her on November 24, 2018, as per the prosecution.

He was held by the victim's father and others while trying to run away after the incident.

Ten witnesses were examined during the trial, including the woman who owner the toilet complex and her son, special public prosecutors Sandhya Mhatre and Vivek Kadu said.

Special Judge for POCSO Act DS Deshmukh sentenced Chouhan to 10 years in jail and fined him Rs 50,000, they said. PTI COR BNM