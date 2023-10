Chitrakoot (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old girl in 2017.

Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) Tej Pratap Singh said the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO) Vineet Narayan Pandey also slapped the 22-year-old convict, Kammu, with a fine of Rs 25,000.

Singh said the FIR was lodged on March 2, 2017. The police completed the investigation of the case and filed the charge sheet in the case. PTI COR CDN CK