Man gets 10 years in jail for snatching gold chain in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 30 (PTI) A court here convicted and sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on Saturday for snatching a gold chain from a woman's neck, police said.

The court of Additional Session Judge Vinay Sharma also slapped a fine of Rs 2,500 on the convict.

According to police, on May 28, 2023, a woman filed a complaint that when she was going from Sadar Bazar, a bike-borne snatcher fled away after snatching a gold chain from her neck. An FIR was registered at City police station, they added.

While investigating, the police team arrested the snatcher who was identified as Abhishek, a resident of Sheetla Colony, Gurugram.

After his arrest, the case was investigated thoroughly by police and necessary evidence and witnesses were collected and submitted through a chargesheet in the court, police said.