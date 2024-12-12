Man gets 10 years in jail, parents 7 years in dowry death case

Mahrajganj (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison and while his parents to seven-year jail terms in a 2019 dowry death case, Sheela Sharma.

The court found Tribhuvan Vishwakarma (28), his father Vipin Chand Vishwakarma (58), and mother Sonmati Vishwakarma (55) guilty of conspiring to kill Sheela Sharma over a dowry dispute, which occurred three years after her marriage to Tribhuvan.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh, “The sentencing was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge (FTC) Abhay Pratap Singh on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on each of the convicted individuals. If they fail to pay the fine, the convicts will face an additional two months of imprisonment, according to Mahrajganj.” According to police, the case dates back to September 27, 2019, when Sheela Sharma, a resident of Kushinagar district, was found strangled to death at her in-laws' home in Bijapur Pandey village.

Police investigation revealed that the murder was a result of Sheela's refusal to arrange a dowry of Rs 1.30 lakh, a demand reportedly made by her husband Tribhuvan .

Sheela’s mother, Chandrika Sharma, filed a complaint with Kothibhar Police Station, leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 304B (dowry death) and Section 498A (cruelty by husband or relatives) of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Following the investigation, the police filed a chargesheet against the three accused, which led to their conviction and sentencing.