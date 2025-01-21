Man gets 10 years in prison in dowry death case

Faridabad, Jan 21 (PTI) A local on Tuesday sentenced a hotel manager to 10 years in prison for murdering his wife in a dowry case.

Advertisment

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Kumar Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, identified as Sumit.

Police said Sumit murdered his wife in June 2021 after his demand for a gold chain in dowry was not met.

Advocate Ravindra Kumar Gupta of the Legal Cell said Pooja -- the elder daughter of Jaspal of Kaith village in Haryana's Panipat -- married Sumit of Ankhir village in March 2018.

Advertisment

Sumit was manager of a Noida hotel.

Shortly after their wedding, Sumit and his family started demanding a car and a gold chain as dowry from Pooja's family. When Pooja refused the chain, her in-laws threw her out of the house, Gupta said.

Pooja then went to her parents' home and filed a complaint against Sumit.

Advertisment

After a compromise, Pooja returned to Sumit's Faridabad home. However, Sumit started harassing Pooja for dowry again, Gupta said.

Pooja filed a police complaint in Faridabad about her husband assaulting her. However, Sumit claimed that it was a mistake and brought Pooja home with him.

On June 9, 2021, Sumit's family informed Pooja's brother that she had hanged herself, the police said.

Advertisment

On Jaspal's complaint, an FIR was registered against Sumit at Surajkund police station and he was arrested, they said.

"Hearing the case on Tuesday, the Court of Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Kumar Sharma sentenced accused Sumit to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine," Gupta said. PTI COR SZM SZM