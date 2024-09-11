Man gets 10 years jail for killing stepbrother over property dispute

Thane, Sep 11 (PTI) A court at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday sentenced a 51-year-old man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for killing his stepbrother in 2017.

Additional sessions court judge, P R Ashturkar, also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on convict Vishnu Rajaram Ramgude.

Additional public prosecutor S R Kulkarni said there was a property dispute between the convict and his 45-year-old stepbrother Tukaram Ramgude, an employee of the Ordnance Factory at Ambarnath.

"On January 21, 2017, as the victim returned home after his duty the accused came there and started arguing with him. He took up an iron road and severely thrashed him. The victim was badly injured in the incident and was hospitalised in Ambarnath first before being shifted to Pune. However, he was brought back to Ambarnath, where he died during treatment in November 2017," he said.

In his order, the judge held that the prosecution has proved the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the accused and hence he should be convicted and sentenced. PTI COR NP