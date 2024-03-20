Man gets 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor in UP’s Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting him in a case of kidnapping and rape of a minor girl, a lawyer said.

Special government advocate Sant Pratap Singh said the father of the minor had lodged an FIR against the accused, Mahesh, at the Nanpara police station on May 4, 2013.

The father had stated in the FIR that on April 30, 2013, Mahesh kidnapped and raped his 16-year-old daughter while she was on her way to school. Police had filed a chargesheet in the case after investigation.

Singh said that the court of Special Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Varun Mohit Nigam on Tuesday found the accused Mahesh guilty and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000.