Man gets 10 years rigorous jail term for sexually assaulting mentally-challenged boy

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) A special court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy, suffering from moderate intellectual disability, in Mumbai in 2022.

Special court judge P N Rao, hearing Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, accepted the victim's testimony, saying he was competent to appear as a witness as he was able to comprehend the questions and give rational answers.

The victim's narration was "natural" and "not shattered" during cross-examination, adding a "ring of truth" to his testimony, the court said.

While sentencing the accused, the court said the offence was committed against a minor who was vulnerable due to his mental condition.

"Considering such circumstances, the nature of offence is certainly aggravated whereby the accused would not deserve any leniency," the court ruled.

As per the prosecution the incident took place on November 16, 2022 when the victim was at home due to illness.

The crime came to light when the victim's mother noticed his clothes were stained with mud and later, the victim disclosed the assault by the neighbour to his brother in his mother's presence, the prosecution said.

The victim's family then lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered at the Kanjurmarg police station.