Ballia (UP): A local court here sentenced a man to 12 years' jail after convicting him in a three years old kidnapping and rape case, an officer on Saturday said.

According to the prosecution, Ravi Bharadwaj, a native of Chhitauni village, was convicted on Friday for raping a teenage girl after kidnapping her on June 8, 2021.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Pratham Kant also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir said.