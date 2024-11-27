Man gets 12 years' jail for sexual assault of minor in 2016

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man to rigorous imprisonment of 12 years for the alleged repeated sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in 2016.

Advertisment

Additional Sessions Judge Rohit Gulia was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the 27-year-old man, who was convicted under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Special public prosecutor Chander Jeet Yadav said the convict did not deserve leniency for he had committed a heinous offence.

In an order passed on November 6, the court sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 12 years and a fine of Rs 2,000 besides directing Rs 10.5 lakh compensation for the minor survivor on account of the "emotional trauma" she endured.

Advertisment

While convicting the man in September, the court considered the evidence and said it was established the accused, a neighbour, called the girl to his house on several occasions, offered his cellphone to the girl to play with, and sexually assaulted her.

The court, more importantly, noted that "penetrative sexual assault amounts to aggravated penetrative sexual assault if the same is committed with a child more than once or upon a child below 12 years of age". PTI MNR AMK