Man gets 12 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Latur, Sep 13 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Latur district on Friday sentenced a 28-year-old man to 12 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a 13 year-old girl.

Anil Rohidas Acharya (28), resident of Kopra village in Ahmedpur tehsil, was accused of sexually abusing the girl on August 14, 2023.

He was charged for rape under Indian Penal Code section 376 as well as relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The charge sheet in the case was filed within 60 days, police officials said.

The special POCSO court at Ahmedpur, besides sentencing him to imprisonment, also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on him, they added. PTI COR KRK