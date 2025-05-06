Man gets 12-yr jail term for raping minor with intellectual disability

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A Delhi court has sentenced a man to 12 years in jail for raping a 16-year-old girl with intellectual disability and said sexual abuse of children was a "crime against humanity and society".

Additional sessions judge Susheel Bala Dagar was hearing the arguments on sentencing against the 29-year-old man, who was convicted in the 2018 case for rape under IPC and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Additional public prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya argued the convict deserved no leniency for he sexually assaulted a girl with an intelligence quotient of a six-year-old child.

In its order on May 1, the court said, "The cases of sexual assault on the children are examples of perverse lust for sex where even innocent children are not spared in pursuit of sexual pleasure." The verdict added, "The people such as the convict use various modes for exploiting children, including sexual assault and sexual abuse. Such exploitation by way of sexual abuse of children is a crime against humanity and society." The court awarded Rs 10.5 lakh compensation to the survivor for the crime scarred her "mental, physical and emotional well-being". PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK