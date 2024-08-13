Man gets 15 years jail in Assam for raping minor

Kokrajhar, Aug 13 (PTI) A Fast Track Court in Assam's Kokrajhar on Tuesday sentenced a man to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2022.

The accused, Injamamul Hoque, was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Special Judge J Koch also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Hoque.

The special judge also pronounced the accused guilty of kidnapping and sentenced him to five years of simple imprisonment.

A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on him.

Both the sentences shall run concurrently, the judge ordered.

The father of the minor girl (victim) had filed an FIR with the Kokrajhar police station on January 18, 2022, alleging that his daughter was allegedly kidnapped and raped by the accused on the same day. PTI CORR DG SBN DG SBN