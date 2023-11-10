Man gets 20-year jail for raping minor in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment in a three-year-old rape case of a minor.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge/ Special Judge POCSO Cases Bahraich, Varun Mohit Nigam, on Thursday convicted the man for raping the 14-year-old girl in September 2020, district government counsel Sant Pratap Singh said.

The court also slapped the convict, Salman, with a fine of Rs 1.13 lakh, he added.

A case regarding the incident was lodged at Kaiserganj police station. The FIR was lodged under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on the complaint of the minor's father.

Police filed a charge sheet in the case following investigations. PTI COR CDN CK